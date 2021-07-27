News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Video

New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 1:48 PM July 27, 2021   
Dan Burrill, Chairman of Costessey Town Council, and Gary Blundell, Vice Chairman of Costessey Town

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, and Gary Blundell, vice chairman of Costessey Town Council, on West End in Costessey where some speed cameras will be going up. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Permanent cameras will be put up on a suburban street to stop speeding NDR rat-runners.

It is hoped the two cameras will be put up on Costessey's West End within the next five weeks, according to Sharon Blundell who represents the area on Norfolk County Council (NCC).

The speed deterrents have been welcomed by Costessey Town Council chairman Dan Burrill and vice-chairman, Gary Blundell, after the council has been pushing for them for around five years.

Mrs Blundell said: "Because of the extra traffic from the Broadland Northway, people are speeding on West End using the quickest route to get to where they want to go to. The residents on West End are not happy with the speeding.

West End in Costessey where some speed cameras will be going up. Picture: Danielle Booden

West End in Costessey where speed cameras will be put up. - Credit: Danielle Booden

She added the extra traffic ended up travelling on nearby 20mph and 30mph residential streets which increased pollution in Costessey. 

Mr  Blundell said: "I'm happy they are going up. It has been a long time coming. It will slow people down and make them think.

"It is going to be the first time NCC has done something like this in a 20mph area. There are lots of parishes who would like to have cameras like this in their own areas."

The money for the cameras came out of £200,000 of speed mitigation measures from the county council for the Broadland Northway, known as the NDR, as well as £60,000 Section 106 money from the Next development on Longwater Retail Park built about seven years ago.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
  2. 2 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
  3. 3 Pupils will start September term in different school over safety fears
  1. 4 City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game
  2. 5 Major £800,000 revamp proposed for busy city road
  3. 6 'A great guy' - Tributes to much-loved City fan who travelled home and away
  4. 7 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  5. 8 Affordable, high quality retro furniture store coming to city
  6. 9 Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing
  7. 10 Perfect plaices? Three fish and chip firms go up for sale

Mr Blundell added the cameras, which would be operated from county hall, would cost about £13,000 to operate over the next four years.

He said: "We could remove the speed bumps on West End if the cameras do their job and reduce speeding which could then give West End a bus route."

NCC work is due to start on fixing the West End speed bumps and footpath repair from August 16 for four weeks and diversions will be in place.

West End in Costessey where some speed cameras will be going up. Picture: Danielle Booden

West End in Costessey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Blundell said: "It is going to cause disruption but the work needs to be done. It is very difficult. We have tried to accommodate everyone."

Mr Burrill, said: "I'm pleased we can trial the cameras as a method of enforcing a 20mph limit. Speed bumps are not ideal for that. If we can find another way, it could be a model for other places."   

The county council was approached for comment.




Norfolk County Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

Video

Queues in Norwich as hundreds flock to cider and sausage festival

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Norwich's nightclubs on Prince of Wales Road

Video

Police and SOS Bus see busy night as clubbing returns to city

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Steve Carey, won the Norfolk Day bar competition which tied in with the road's street party celebrations.

Norfolk Day

Neighbours celebrate Norfolk Day bar win with street party

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus