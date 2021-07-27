New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners

Video

Published: 1:48 PM July 27, 2021

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, and Gary Blundell, vice chairman of Costessey Town Council, on West End in Costessey where some speed cameras will be going up. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Permanent cameras will be put up on a suburban street to stop speeding NDR rat-runners.

It is hoped the two cameras will be put up on Costessey's West End within the next five weeks, according to Sharon Blundell who represents the area on Norfolk County Council (NCC).

The speed deterrents have been welcomed by Costessey Town Council chairman Dan Burrill and vice-chairman, Gary Blundell, after the council has been pushing for them for around five years.

Mrs Blundell said: "Because of the extra traffic from the Broadland Northway, people are speeding on West End using the quickest route to get to where they want to go to. The residents on West End are not happy with the speeding.

West End in Costessey where speed cameras will be put up. - Credit: Danielle Booden

She added the extra traffic ended up travelling on nearby 20mph and 30mph residential streets which increased pollution in Costessey.

Mr Blundell said: "I'm happy they are going up. It has been a long time coming. It will slow people down and make them think.

"It is going to be the first time NCC has done something like this in a 20mph area. There are lots of parishes who would like to have cameras like this in their own areas."

The money for the cameras came out of £200,000 of speed mitigation measures from the county council for the Broadland Northway, known as the NDR, as well as £60,000 Section 106 money from the Next development on Longwater Retail Park built about seven years ago.

Mr Blundell added the cameras, which would be operated from county hall, would cost about £13,000 to operate over the next four years.

He said: "We could remove the speed bumps on West End if the cameras do their job and reduce speeding which could then give West End a bus route."

NCC work is due to start on fixing the West End speed bumps and footpath repair from August 16 for four weeks and diversions will be in place.

West End in Costessey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Blundell said: "It is going to cause disruption but the work needs to be done. It is very difficult. We have tried to accommodate everyone."

Mr Burrill, said: "I'm pleased we can trial the cameras as a method of enforcing a 20mph limit. Speed bumps are not ideal for that. If we can find another way, it could be a model for other places."

