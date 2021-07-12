News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich set for summer of disruption as roadworks begin

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:28 AM July 12, 2021    Updated: 11:53 AM July 12, 2021
Work begins in South Park Avenue, by Eaton Park in Norwich, on Monday morning, July 12.

A £470,000 road improvement project has begun today in Norwich and is expected to cause disruption for the next two months.

South Park Avenue, which runs next to Eaton Park to the south west of the city centre, will see diversions and closures from now until Friday, September 10.

The disruption is to allow for work to widen the road and install a new zebra crossing close to one of the park entrances.

It signals more disruption for an area which saw months of roadworks last year, because of work in Colman Road.

Norfolk County Council roadworks signs on South Park Avenue.

Chair of the Transport for Norwich joint committee Martin Wilby acknowledged the disruption is "frustrating", and said it had been planned for the summer holidays "to help minimise the impact".

First Eastern Counties commercial manager Paul Martin added buses would be sped up after work is complete to fix an issue where they have to wait to pass each other because the road is not wide enough.

In the first stage of the works, from today up to Wednesday, July 21, South Park Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Colman Road up to and including the junction with Pettus Road.

The junctions with Pettus Road and Parmenter Road will be closed.

Access to homes, the school and parking at Eaton Park will be maintained, but Norfolk County Council said all vehicles will need to access South Park Avenue from the Colman Road end and exit via Buckingham Road as a one-way system will be in place.

From Thursday, July 22, to Sunday, September 5, the same closure and one-way system will be in place, though the junction with Buckingham Road will also be closed.

Exit from the one-way system between these dates will be through to Bluebell Road.

Bowlers at Eaton Park are having problems parking along South Park Avenue; picture by Adrian Judd; f

For the final week from September 6-10, parking bays along South Park Avenue will be temporarily closed.

Signed diversion routes will be in place throughout the project.

Bus services which usually run through the area will divert via Bluebell Road, The Avenues and Colman Road.

