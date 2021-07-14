Road to be closed for essential work on outskirts of city

Published: 8:12 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 8:16 PM July 14, 2021

Roadworks will take place on South Hill Road in August - Credit: North Somerset Council

A road on the outskirts of Norwich will be closed at the beginning of August for essential works.

The county council has issued a temporary traffic order for South Hill Road from its junction with Plumstead Road East to the Beechwood Drive in Thorpe St Andrew.

The road is expected to be closed from Monday, August 2 to Wednesday, August 4 except for access with diversions via Thunder Lane Plumstead Road East.

Works will include renewing a chamber, cover and frame.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council was informed about the road closure by the county council on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

The notice comes as essential work has already begun on Plumstead Road in Thorpe for pavement improvements.

The county council started work on July 5 to resurface the worn-out pavement and install new kerbs along the southern side of Plumstead Road.

This is expected to take seven weeks to complete dependent on the weather.

Four-way temporary traffic lights have been put in place between Plumstead Road, Green Lane North and Heath Road while the works take place.

There are also three-way temporary traffic lights between the mini roundabout from Plumstead Road to Broadland Drive, as well as two-way lights on Plumstead Road.

The work, which will cost £120,000, is being carried out by the county council and its contractors.

A public notice said: "The county council thanks people for their patience during this pavement improvement work."

Elsewhere in the area, traffic had been temporarily disrupted by the closure of Thorpe Road from June 7, before the works were completed ahead of schedule.

A new contraflow bus and cycle lane between Carrow Road and Clarence Road is now operational.

The project, which also includes new pavements and crossing points for those on foot, cost £941,000 and was funded through the £32m awarded from the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund.

The closure was in place 24 hours per day for the first week with cars having to queue back to the Kett’s Hill roundabout.

To report a highways problem to the county council, go to https://www.norfolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/roads/report-a-problem

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.