Steam locomotive doing 5mph on A47 causes huge queues

A steam locomotive was pulled over by police on the A47 - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Drivers on the A47 may have found themselves frustrated to be travelling at five miles an hour.

A steam locomotive towing three "trailers" was travelling near Trowse at midday on Monday causing long queues.

Police pulled the vehicle over to find it towing a large trailer, which was in turn towing a Land Rover, which was towing a twin axle trailer.

The steam locomotive was towing two trailers and a Land Rover - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The combination made for slow progress. The locomotive got up to a maximum speed of 5mph on its 40-mile journey.

Those behind what police called an "amazing piece of engineering" were heavily delayed with extensive queues building in poor weather conditions and poor lighting.

Officers from the Road Casualty Reduction Team spoke with the driver and negotiated a safer means of onward transport for the remaining journey.

Police called it an "amazing piece of engineering" - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A report will be submitted in relation to some issues with the combination, once enquiries are completed.

