Emergency tree felling closes village road

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:27 PM July 16, 2021   
Mill Lane in Shotesham Ford will be closed for five days due to tree maintenance work

Mill Lane at Shotesham Ford will be closed for five days due to tree maintenance work - Credit: Google Maps

A road will be closed for essential tree surgery near a village tourism spot for five days. 

Mill Lane at Shotesham Ford will be shut from the A140 junction to Knights Lane from 7am on Monday, July 19 until 5pm on Friday, July 23. 

There will be no access for vehicles, cyclists, horse riders or pedestrians during this period while tree maintenance work is carried out. 

The work will involve four aAsh trees that are suffering from ash dieback, two common alder that have partially died, and a large horse chestnut that is suffering from severe decay to its truck and roots and is structurally unsafe.

Norfolk County Council's public notice states the work is vital to ensure the road can be used safely. 

You may also want to watch:

It adds: "Every effort is being taken to remove as little of the trees as possible, however the work will unfortunately see two ash trees and the horse chestnut felled as they are in danger of falling if the work is not carried out."



