Long delays on A47 due to broken down vehicle

Traffic is building on the A47 between Thickthorn roundabout and Trowse due to a broken down vehicle. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Traffic on the A47 is facing long delays due to a broken down vehicle with a trailer.

Norfolk police have confirmed that multiple units are on scene to deal with traffic on the A47 eastbound which is partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle.

Recovery has been called by police to attend to the vehicle.

Traffic is building on the road between Thickthorn Roundabout and where the road meets the A146 at Trowse Newton.

There are reports drivers will face delays of up to 20 minutes.

