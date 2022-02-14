Cyclist in his 30s taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Left over police tape from Saturday's crash in Aylsham Road. - Credit: Archant

A cyclist in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a parked car in Norwich.

Officers were called to Aylsham Road in the city just before 5.30pm on Saturday, February 12 after reports of a crash.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the injured cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident. - Credit: Archant

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the injured man had been taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

On Monday (February 14), police tape was seen still fixed in part of the street following the weekend's incident.

