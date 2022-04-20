Moped rider airlifted to hospital after serious three-vehicle crash

The crash happened on Dr Torrens Way, near Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A moped rider has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash near Norwich.

The male was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following a collision which involved a moped and two vehicles in Dr Torrens Way near Roundwell Medical Centre at 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 20.

A build up of queuing traffic was reported in the area after the crash and police closed part of the A1074 Dereham Road.

Bus firm First Norwich advised that it would not be able to serve Longwater Retail Park or Queens Hill due to the incident.

Incident on Dereham Rd

Service 24/A & 23 terminating Breckland Rd RAB. Service 23A normal to Roundwell Medical Centre then back on itself to Breckland Rd RAB. Not able to serve Longwater Retail Park or Queens Hill, city bound 23A passengers please wait on opposite side of road. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) April 20, 2022

