Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Moped rider airlifted to hospital after serious three-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:38 PM April 20, 2022
The crash happened on Dr Torrens Way, near Norwich.

The crash happened on Dr Torrens Way, near Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A moped rider has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash near Norwich.

The male was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following a collision which involved a moped and two vehicles in Dr Torrens Way near Roundwell Medical Centre at 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 20.

A build up of queuing traffic was reported in the area after the crash and police closed part of the A1074 Dereham Road.

Bus firm First Norwich advised that it would not be able to serve Longwater Retail Park or Queens Hill due to the incident.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Imogen, seven, Kyla, five, Maisie, who live with their sister in a house in NR5

Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Police blocked Mile Cross Lane in Norwich after a fire broke out at a property

Norfolk Live News

Busy city road blocked after fire broke out in business site

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Neighbours in Mile Cross Lane were woken up to the sight of flames at a property and the neighbouring Enterprise building.

Sky 'engulfed in orange' as huge fire spreads along city street

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to Norwich's clubland after door staff were threatened with a needle.

Armed police called to clubland after staff threatened with needle

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon