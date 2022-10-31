Busy road near city closed after serious crash

A serious crash has closed part of a busy road near Norwich.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which happened on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Sprowston at about 5pm on Monday (October 31).

Officers has urged people to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

Owing to a serious collision, the B1150 North Walsham Rd in Sprowston is fully closed to all traffic and will be for sometime. Please avoid the area to allow emergency services to work at the scene. #CCR #5224 — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 31, 2022

In a tweet, police confirmed the road has been closed in both directions and is expected to be shut for some time.

It has not been confirmed how many vehicles were involved in the incident or the nature of any injuries.

Police have been contacted for more details.