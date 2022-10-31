Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Busy road near city closed after serious crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:13 PM October 31, 2022
North Walsham Road in Sprowston

North Walsham Road in Sprowston - Credit: Google Maps

A serious crash has closed part of a busy road near Norwich.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which happened on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Sprowston at about 5pm on Monday (October 31).

Officers has urged people to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

In a tweet, police confirmed the road has been closed in both directions and is expected to be shut for some time.

It has not been confirmed how many vehicles were involved in the incident or the nature of any injuries.

Police have been contacted for more details.

