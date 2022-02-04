News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two drivers could be key witnesses to fatal crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:29 PM February 4, 2022
A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a crash on the A146 near Framingham Pigot

Two drivers are being asked to come forward after a fatal crash in Framingham Pigot - Credit: Google

Police are searching for two drivers who could be key witnesses to a fatal crash on the A146.

The collision happened in Framingham Pigot at 12.30pm on Thursday, January 27, and involved a motorbike, a Vauxhall Combo Van and a Ford Transit Van.

Emergency services were called to the scene and despite treatment the rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

Police are hoping to trace the drivers of two vehicles travelling on the A146 towards Loddon around the time of the crash.

Both drivers made a right-hand turn into Newark Lane, a narrow country lane, at the crossroad junction with the A146 and Shallow Lane.

The crash was behind these drivers and so they may be important witnesses.

Police are asking for anyone with information should contact PC Nic Metcalf in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 quoting reference NC-27012022-160.

