Delays on city roads as children go back to school

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:38 AM September 6, 2021   
Parents drop off children at Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey, as pupils in Reception, Year 1

The start of the school term is causing traffic for drivers coming into Norwich - Credit: PA

The start of the school term is causing delays for drivers in and around Norwich. 

With the school runs resuming for parents across the city, the roads are expected to be much busier than normal.

Some traffic is building around the Thickthorn Roundabout, on both the A47 slip roads and the A11.

Newmarket Road and Ipswich Road both have heavy traffic into Norwich, as do Dereham Road and Drayton High Road.

The A140 ring road also has heavy traffic, as does the A147 road around Norwich, with traffic heaviest on Chapelfield Road.

There is slow-moving traffic on a four-mile stretch of the A47, from Low Road in Hockering to near Easton.

The A47 near Acle and Burlingham also has some slow traffic

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Norwich News

