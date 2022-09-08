Road flooded and unpassable after heavy overnight downpours

Station Road and Muck Lane in Salhouse, under the railway bridge, has been flooded following heavy downpours overnight - Credit: Google

A road on the outskirts of Norwich has been flooded following overnight downpours.

Muck Lane and Station Road, which leads to Salhouse train station, is blocked due to the build up of water.

The floodwater has built up under the railway bridge making it impassable.

Experts warned on Tuesday that there could be severe thunderstorms across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasters expect thunderstorms to continue this week until Friday.

It comes as much of England has been gripped by drought after some of the driest conditions in almost 90 years.

According to the Met Office, the country has had its joint hottest summer on record with an average temperature of 17.1C covering June, July and August 2022.



