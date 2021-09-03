City route to be closed for weeks due to gas work
- Credit: Google Maps
A key route into Norwich will be closed for weeks due to work scheduled to improve gas pipes in the area.
Gas company Cadent will be carrying out works on Salhouse Road from Monday, September 6 which are expected to last around nine weeks.
The road will be closed in three phases with the stretch from the junction of Blue Boar Road and Woodside Road to Hammond Way in Sprowston being closed for the first part of the work.
The junction of Hammond Way and Salhouse Road will then be closed as part of phase two.
And finally, the junction of Hammond Way to the A1270 will be closed for the final phase of the work with signposted diversion routes in place throughout.
Those living on Salhouse Road have received letters from Cadent which inform them their gas supply will not be affected during the work.
Access to homes and businesses will also be granted at all times.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week
- 2 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition
- 3 Drivers sold dodgy fuel at petrol station get payout
- 4 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 5 Private parking company charged ex-cop £100 for 36 second stop
- 6 9 pubs locals would like to see return in Norwich
- 7 New burrito bar to open in city centre
- 8 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
- 9 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 10 'I was violently throwing up': Is drink spiking on the rise in city?