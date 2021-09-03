News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City route to be closed for weeks due to gas work

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:49 AM September 3, 2021   
The junction of Blue Boar Lane and Woodside Road in Sprowston

The junction of Blue Boar Lane and Woodside Road in Sprowston - Credit: Google Maps

A key route into Norwich will be closed for weeks due to work scheduled to improve gas pipes in the area. 

Gas company Cadent will be carrying out works on Salhouse Road from Monday, September 6 which are expected to last around nine weeks. 

The road will be closed in three phases with the stretch from the junction of Blue Boar Road and Woodside Road to Hammond Way in Sprowston being closed for the first part of the work.

The junction of Hammond Way and Salhouse Road will then be closed as part of phase two. 

And finally, the junction of Hammond Way to the A1270 will be closed for the final phase of the work with signposted diversion routes in place throughout. 

Those living on Salhouse Road have received letters from Cadent which inform them their gas supply will not be affected during the work.

Access to homes and businesses will also be granted at all times.

