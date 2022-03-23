Safety barriers added to city street as major bus stop revamp continues

Temporary safety barriers have been introduced in All Saints Green. - Credit: Archant

Temporary safety barriers have been introduced in a busy city centre street as part of a bus diversion to allow major roadworks to take place nearby.

Amid ongoing works at St Stephens Street in a £6.1m revamp, buses have been diverted through All Saints Green and safety barriers have been implemented to alert pedestrians.

Buses have been diverted through All Saints Green. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the barriers have been added for people that are used to the area being "traffic free".

The barriers at All Saints Green are expected to remain in place until September 2. - Credit: Archant

A council spokesperson said: “"Current temporary bus stop arrangements remain unaffected and the barriers are just there as an added safety measure as people have become accustomed to this area being largely traffic free.”

As part of the Transforming Cities Fund improvements, work in St Stephens Street is said to be "progressing well" and will see new bus bays created to make it easier for buses to pick up and drop off passengers.

While work is ongoing, buses that serve St Stephens Street now serve Red Lion Street, Rampant Horse Street, Castle Meadow and Norwich Bus Station.

