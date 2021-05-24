Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- Credit: ITV News Anglia
A much-loved mural was destroyed after a Royal Mail lorry careered through a wall into a Norwich park.
The crash happened in Rosary Road shortly before 6am on Monday.
Fire crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to the scene shortly after, to assist the ambulance service.
Significant damage could be seen to the front of the lorry, as recovery work was under way at around 9am.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said it sent a rapid response car to the scene to treat one person, but that they did not need to be taken to hospital.
A wall in Old Library Wood was destroyed in the crash, along with a mural created by volunteers last year.
Rubble could be seen scattered across the grass, including brickwork and metal railings.
The road is currently closed with police on scene.
• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.