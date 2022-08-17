Disruption for drivers amid £500k works at busy city junction
- Credit: Google Maps
Roadworks will soon begin around a busy city junction which is set to cause disruption for a number of weeks.
The existing traffic signals at the Boundary Junction, where the ring road meets with Aylsham Road, Cromer Road and Reepham Road, need to be replaced.
The works, costing £500,000 to replace traffic signals and resurfacing work, will begin on September 5 and are expected to last until October 21.
Norfolk County Council said this will result in some short-term disruptions but the replacement of the traffic lights will ensure long term reliability.
It is part of a wider and ongoing upgrade scheme across the county.
Phase one of the project will see a full closure of Aylsham Road and Cromer Road at Boundary Road and Mile Cross Lane through the duration of the works.
There will also be an inbound closure of Reepham Road at Cromer Road and a closure of the right turn in Mile Cross Lane.
But the ring road at Boundary Road and Mile Cross Lane will remain open throughout the majority of the works.
This work has been scheduled to be carried out when no other planned works will be taking place on the official diversion routes.
Resurfacing work will be carried out at night to reduce the impact on drivers due to the daytime traffic levels on the ring road.
A fully signed official diversion route will be in place.