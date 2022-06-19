Roadworks to know about in Norwich this week

There are a number of roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week - Credit: Archant

A number of roads across Norwich are undergoing roadworks which could impact journey times.

Here are a few to keep your eye on when driving around the city this week.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, is currently closed until Friday, August 26.

The work, which is part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport, is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue are closed from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, while Ipswich Road is also be shut to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

In addition, nearby Victoria Street has also been closed from its junction with St Stephens Road to help facilitate the works taking place.





In Junction Road, work is ongoing to repair a collapse in the road - with disruption expected to last until June 24.

Work to repair a collapsed sewer has also closed part of Woodcock Road and Mile Cross Road. It is expected to reopen again on July 8.

Elsewhere in the city, Riverside Road is continuing to see roadworks and is expected to be closed until July 29 due to the transforming cities project.

Thorpe Road and Lower Clarence Road are also impacted as a result of the same scheme.

Bus services are serving alternative stops during this period.

In Hospital Lane, refrigeration of the existing junction with Drayton Road has closed the road until August 26.

Hospital Lane has been busier than usual since February as it is a diversion route for traffic unable to use Sweet Briar Road which is undergoing emergency repair work due to a burst water main.

Drivers should also be aware that part of Turner Road at the junction of Waterworks Road in the city is closed at selected times until 2024 as work continues to be carried out.