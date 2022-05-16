Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

There are a number of roadworks currently taking place in Norwich - Credit: PA

If you're travelling in and out of the city this week, here are some of the main roadworks which you should be aware of.

On the way into Norwich, roadworks taking place between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works has seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions while works are carried out, while the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph in order to ensure the safety of workers and the travelling public.

If you're planning on making your way across the city, Sweet Briar Road was closed after a burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment back in February.

It is currently due to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

Meanwhile, part of Turner Road at the junction of Waterworks Road in the city is closed at selected times until 2024 due to ongoing work.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station in Riverside Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road, and St Stephens. The work is to continue until late July.

Elsewhere, work is also continuing in Surrey Street until June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

Emergency water pipe repair works are taking place in Trafford Road until May 18.

In Rackheath, Green Lane West remains closed for drainage improvement work. It is due to reopen in July, but for the time being there is a diversion in place.

