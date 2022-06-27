Roadworks to know about in Norwich this week

A number of roads across Norwich are undergoing work this week which may impact your journey.

Here are a few to watch out for when driving around the city.

Work is continuing on a major revamp of St Stephens Street as part of a £6.1m project.

The investment will see new 'sawtooth' bus parking bays and new bus shelters built as well as new flower beds and trees planted.

It is estimated that the road will reopen at the end of July.

Until Friday, August 26, Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, are also closed.

As part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport, the work is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Nearby Ipswich Road is also closed to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

Drivers should also be aware that Victoria Street has been closed from its junction with St Stephens Road to help facilitate the works taking place.

Elsewhere in the city, work to repair a collapsed sewer has closed part of Woodcock Road and Mile Cross Road. It is expected to reopen again on July 8.

Riverside Road is anticipated to be closed until July 29 as a result of the ongoing Transforming Cities project.

Thorpe Road and Lower Clarence Road are also impacted as a result of the same scheme.

Bus services are serving alternative stops during this period.

In Hospital Lane, work at the existing junction with Drayton Road has closed the road until August 26.

While in Turner Road, the junction of Waterworks Road is closed at selected times until 2024 as work continues to be carried out.