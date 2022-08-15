Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

There are a number of roadworks across Norwich this week - Credit: Archant

A number of roads in and around Norwich are being impacted by roadworks which could affect journey times.

Here are a few to keep your eye on when driving around the city this week.

In Muspole Street, part of the road will be closed while stop taps are replaced, while part of St Faiths Lane is also closed until August 23.

Hospital Lane in Hellesdon will remain shut this week as work continues on the reconfiguration of the junction with Drayton Road.

A diversion is in place but the project is anticipated to be completed on August 26.

Elsewhere in the city, work is wrapping up on the drainage improvements of Green Lane West in Rackheath.

The project is scheduled to be completed on August 28.

In Costessey, roadworks in Richmond Road are in place until September 2, while street works in Orford Hill continue to take place until September 9 as part of the Transforming Cities project.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue remain closed until September 23.

The roads are shut from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens side as part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport.