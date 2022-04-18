Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

There are a number of roadworks to be aware of across Norwich this week. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With roadworks starting and continuing across the city, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of this week.

Work is continuing in St Stephens Street as part of the £6.1m revamp which will see new bus bays created to make it easier for buses to pick up and drop off passengers.

The works, which are part of the Transforming Cities Fund improvements, has seen buses diverted through All Saints Green where safety barriers have been implemented to alert pedestrians.

Construction is due to be completed later this year.

Work is also currently taking place on a new roundabout which is being built between St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane.

Once construction is completed, the roundabout is expected to help reduce vehicle speeds, and improve traffic flow.

Elsewhere in the city, Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repair work after part of the embankment collapsed.

Riverside Road is also expected to remain closed until July 29 amid ongoing improvements.

While in Thorpe St Andrew, Aerodrome Road will be shut until May 27 due to street works.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.