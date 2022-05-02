Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich roadworks to know about this week

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:52 PM May 2, 2022
Here are ongoing roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week.

Here are some of the roadworks to be aware of this week which affect major roads in and around the city - Credit: Archant

There are several roadworks happening in some of Norwich's major roads which could cause delay to travel.

To help skip the queues, here are some of the planned works to know about this week.

Sweetbriar Road,  which forms part of the city’s outer ring road, remains closed since it was first blocked off in February after a burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment.

 It is currently set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station on Riverside Road, Thorpe Road and Lower Clarence Road, and on St Stephens. The works are set to continue until late July.

Works on Surrey Street continue, due to finish in June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

Green Lane West in Rackheath remains closed for drainage improvement works. It is due to reopen in July, but for the time being there is a diversion in place.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation launched following death of man in Norwich
  2. 2 Riverside flat in converted mustard mill for sale in Norwich
  3. 3 Missing Norwich woman found safe in city
  1. 4 From Asda to Ikea: When are major shops open on bank holiday Monday?
  2. 5 City store brought back to life under new owners after theft spree
  3. 6 First look inside Norwich's 'forecourt of the future'
  4. 7 Spanish market stall gets alcohol licence and launches tapas menu
  5. 8 Police search two homes as part of death probe
  6. 9 City school looks to future with move to join academy trust in September
  7. 10 Wensum Park gathering celebrates rights of the river

Lane closures can be expected on Ipswich Road while Anglian Water carry out maintenance works. This is expected to be finished by Wednesday, May 4.

Drayton High Road will have temporary traffic signals in place until Friday, May 6, during gas engineering works.

The A47 near Postwick is also having some overnight closures for drainage works by Highways England.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene after an unexplained death in Mile Cross.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Police officers at scene after unexplained death of man in Mile Cross

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich skyline.

Data

Revealed: The 7 cheapest streets to buy a property in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
42-year-old Stephen Butcher of Northfields, Norwich was arrested in Riverside Road on Saturday, April 16 

Man due to appear in court after being chased through Norwich

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Valpy Avenue allotment sauna before it was converted. Pictured inset is city councillor Vaughan Thomas

Man who built sauna on allotment says it is now just a shed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon