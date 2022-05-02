Norwich roadworks to know about this week

Here are some of the roadworks to be aware of this week which affect major roads in and around the city - Credit: Archant

There are several roadworks happening in some of Norwich's major roads which could cause delay to travel.

To help skip the queues, here are some of the planned works to know about this week.

Sweetbriar Road, which forms part of the city’s outer ring road, remains closed since it was first blocked off in February after a burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment.

It is currently set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station on Riverside Road, Thorpe Road and Lower Clarence Road, and on St Stephens. The works are set to continue until late July.

Works on Surrey Street continue, due to finish in June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

Green Lane West in Rackheath remains closed for drainage improvement works. It is due to reopen in July, but for the time being there is a diversion in place.

Lane closures can be expected on Ipswich Road while Anglian Water carry out maintenance works. This is expected to be finished by Wednesday, May 4.

Drayton High Road will have temporary traffic signals in place until Friday, May 6, during gas engineering works.

The A47 near Postwick is also having some overnight closures for drainage works by Highways England.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.