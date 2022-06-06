Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:47 AM June 6, 2022
Here are ongoing roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week.

Despite Sweet Briar Road reopening there are still many roadworks to be aware of in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Despite Sweet Briar Road reopening there are still many roadworks starting and continuing across Norwich this week.

Here are some of the main ones to look out for.

From Monday, June 6 until Friday, August 26, Grove Road and Grove Avenue will be closed from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side.

Ipswich Road will also be shut to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

Work is part of the £32m Transforming Cities project, which is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

On the way into the city, roadworks between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works has seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions while works are carried out, with the speed limit reduced to 40mph in order to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

Meanwhile, part of Turner Road at the junction with Waterworks Road in the city is closed at selected times until 2024 due to ongoing work.

There are also temporary traffic lights in St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew until June 10 which could cause some delays.



