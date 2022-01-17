There are plenty of roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Drivers across the Norwich could face delays this week as a number of roadworks begin and continue across city's roads.

St Stephen's Street will be closed until July 31 as the transforming cities project continues.

As a result bus routes will be diverted to other areas in the city.

King Street in the city will also be shut until March 25 as pavement and carriageway works continue on the road.

A diversion is in place around Rouen Road.

Riverside Road will be closed until July 29 as work around Norwich Station continues, a signed diversion will be in place.

Footway reconstruction in Beech Drive in Catton may cause delays while the work is taking place. It is expected to be finished by January 28.

There is no left turn available on to Mile Cross Lane during the work.

On the A11, overnight closures will continue between Norwich and Wymondham as part of an ongoing project for concrete surface repairs.