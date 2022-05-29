Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Roadworks in St Stephens Street are among the roadworks and closures to watch out for this week - Credit: Danielle Booden

People travelling in and around the city will have a number of roadworks to contend with which could cause delays to journeys.

To help make the morning commute, here are some of the major roadworks and closures to be aware of this week.

One road closure drivers will not have to worry about is Sweet Briar Road, which finally reopened after three months of engineering work following a burst water main that damaged the embankment below.

The A146 Loddon Road will see overnight road closures at Holverston to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.

The work begins on Monday, May 30 at 7pm and will should take three days to complete.

This could impact people travelling between Loddon to Norwich between 7pm and 6am.

There is also a road closure at the A146 Trowse bypass between 8pm and 6am until June 5.

The Riverside area has continuing roadworks near the train station as part of the Transforming Cities scheme.

Riverside Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road, and St Stephens are affected. The work is to continue until late July.

Bus services are serving alternative stops during this period.

Elsewhere, work is also continuing in Surrey Street until June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

On the way into Norwich, roadworks taking place between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works has seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions while works are carried out, while the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph in order to ensure the safety of workers and the travelling public.

Meanwhile, part of Turner Road at the junction of Waterworks Road in the city is closed at selected times until 2024 due to ongoing work.

There are temporary traffic lights in Saint Williams Way until June 10 which could cause some delays.

Drainage works on the A47 will mean lane closures will be in force between Swaffham and Hockering from 8pm and 6am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.