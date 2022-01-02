New and ongoing roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

There are multiple roadworks to be aware of starting in Norwich this week. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

As a new year begins, so do new disruptions to your journeys across Norwich.

Here are the roadworks in Norwich which could cause delays to your travel this week.

Trafalgar Street will remain closed until January 4 due to emergency gas works being carried out by Cadent.

A diversion is in place via Hall Road with delays likely.

The A11 between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Wymondham will be closed between 8pm and 6am, everyday apart from Saturday.

Works will continue until February 11, with a diversion in place around the A140 Ipswich Road.

St Stephen's Street will be closed between January 8 and 10 as work begins to complete new bus and pedestrian facilities.

While work is ongoing a diversion will be in place via Surrey Street.

The roadworks in King Street, which started on January 4, continue this week and are planned to finish in mid-April.

Works see the road closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane, with delays expected.

A signed diversion route remains in place.

The next stage of the works on the A47 between Trowse Newton and Acle will begin on January 4.

Set to last until March 25, a 45 mile suggested diversion is in place.

Westbound drivers will be diverted off the A47 to Beccles, on to the A143 to Gillingham, then on to the A146, before re-joining the A47 at Trowse Newton.

Eastbound traffic will follow the same diversion route in reverse.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.