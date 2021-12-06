Roadworks to be aware of in the city this week

Here are some of the roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week - Credit: Archant

Commuters heading into Norwich will see some changes to their routes this week - here are the roadworks to be aware of.

King Street remains closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and Rouen Road with a signed diversion in place as work continues to make cycling and walking improvements in the area.

The work is expected to last until December 24.

The long-running work to install cycle lanes and loading bays also continues in Surrey Street.

Delays can be expected, particularly during morning rush hour traffic.

Hillcrest Road in Thorpe St Andrew will similarly be closed while pavement resurfacing work is completed.

The work began on Monday, November 1 and is expected to continue for seven weeks.

Diversions are in place while the work is completed, which is estimated to be finished by December 17.

Roadworks also continue in St James Close for essential pavement resurfacing, requiring the road to be closed to through traffic.

This is estimated to be completed this week by Friday, November 10.

Wroxham Road will have temporary traffic signals in place while roadworks are carried out between Tuesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 9.

And Church Lane will be closed on Thursday, December 9 between 9am and 3pm to allow roadworks to be carried out.

Delays are likely and diversions will be in place.

Elsewhere, roadworks in Blackfriars Street will continue into the start of the week and expect to be completed by Tuesday.

Delays are likely and temporary traffic signals are in place.

Carriageway resurfacing in Cromer Road is also continuing into this week and a one-way system is in place.

