Roadworks to know about in Norwich for the upcoming week

Lots of Norwich's roadworks are concluding in the upcoming weeks, but until then you may want to factor them into your commute.

Here are some of Norwich's roadworks to know about this coming week.

The resurfacing in Hellesdon continue, affecting both Cromer and Holt Road. The works have caused significant delays to drivers.

Diversion routes are in place via North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road until the road works finish on December 3.

Footway reconstruction on Riverside Road in Norwich will last until November 29. There are separate diversion routes for cars and HGVs. This is likely to cause delays.

You may also want to watch:

Marriott's Way between New Costessey and Drayton is closed for resurfacing. There is a diversion route in place via Costessey Lane.

One lane of Fakenham Road and Taverham Road has been suspended as a result of the works, with two-way traffic lights and a temporary 20mph speed limit put in place.

The long-standing Grapes Hill works in Norwich are close to being completed. Due to end on November 30, the resulting diversion routes will remain this week.

With gas works continuing on Saracen Road until November 26, the traffic control measures in place will remain.

Essential pavement reconstruction in Hillcrest Road, Thorpe St Andrew, is also continuing, with a planned final date of December 17.

Roadworks on Surrey Street in Norwich will continue until November 30. There is a diversion in place via All Saints Green.

Emergency gas works by Cadent on Wroxham Road will continue until November 18, resulting in a lane closure. Delays are likely.

Woodbastwick Road in Blofield will be closed for roadworks on November 16 between 9.30am and 3:30pm

Works on the A11 will continue, closing the southbound lane from Thickthorn Roundabout to Tuttles Lane overnight between 8pm and 6am.

Next weekend, the section of the road will be shut from 8pm on Friday, November 19 until 6am on Monday, November 22.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

