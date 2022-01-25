News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Works on busy junction lasting 32 days to start next week

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:56 PM January 25, 2022
Improvement works expected to last 32 days will begin on the junction of Constitution Hill in Sprowston, Norwich, next week.

Improvement works expected to last 32 days will begin on the junction in Sprowston next week. - Credit: Google

Drivers are likely to face delays as road works at a busy Sprowston junction, due to last more than a month, begin next week.

The works on junction between Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Hill, and School Lane will begin on Monday, January 31 and are expected to last 32 days.

Improvements to be made to the junction include new pedestrian crossings, an update to the traffic lights, and road resurfacing.

To minimise disruption, the roadworks will be completed in stages.

From January 31, George Lane and School will be closed at their junctions with the B1150 and two-way traffic lights will be in place on Constitution Hill and North Walsham Road to allow for the installation of new crossings.

From Saturday, February 19, the whole junction will be closed so the road can be resurfaced.

The work being carried out is weather dependent and therefore closures may be extended.

Access to private properties and businesses will be maintained during the works which will cost £83,385.

