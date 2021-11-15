City street to close for four weeks for resurfacing work

A residential road in Norwich will be closed for four weeks from today as maintenance work begins.

Resurfacing and pavement maintenance work is taking place in St James Close, off Barack Street, and is due to take four weeks to complete.

The work will involve replacing the asphalt surface along with several lengths of kerbing and concrete edgings.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "To ensure works can be carried out safely and efficiently it will be necessary to close St James Close to through traffic during works to ensure the safety of the public and our workers.

"We will do our best to maintain vehicle access to properties during the works, however there may be some unavoidable delays whilst works are carried out."

Residents who use parking permits will need to the park in a different part of zone G.

The resurfacing is costing Norfolk County Council around £26,500 and is being carried out by the Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.