Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:47 PM November 21, 2021
With many roadworks starting and continuing across the city this week, here are some to be aware of to make your journeys as easy as possible.

Roadworks around the Grapes Hill Roundabout as a new cycle lane and pedestrian crossing are built will continue until the end of the month.

The works have seen temporary traffic lights erected, Cleveland Road made one-way only eastbound, with Convent Road closed westbound among other temporary alterations.

Elsewhere, roadworks to carry out essential carriageway resurfacing on Holt Road, Cromer Road and Aylsham Road which have seen long queues will continue until early December.

Works have seen a one-way system in place between the Broadland Northway part of the NDR and Boundary Road between 7am and 5pm every day including weekends.

Castle Meadow will be closed next Sunday, November 28, to finish off work which began today to resurface two sections of the road after they became damaged and uneven.

King Street will continue to be closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and Rouen Road with a signed diversion in place as work continues to make cycling and walking improvements in the area.

Work is expected to last until the end of this month.

St James Close will also continue to be closed to through traffic as work continues to carry out essential pavement resurfacing.

