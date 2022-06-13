Major roadworks to avoid in and around Norwich this week

Here are some of the major roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week - Credit: PA

Several roads will see engineering works this week, potentially causing delays to travel in and around Norwich.

To help with the commute, here are some to look out for.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, will be temporarily closed from Monday, June 6 until Friday, August 26.

The work, which is part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport, is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Ipswich Road will also be closed to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

On the way into the city, roadworks between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started last month with long delays experienced by drivers.

The Riverside area has continuing roadworks near the train station as part of the Transforming Cities scheme.

Riverside Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road, and St Stephens are affected. The work is to continue until late July.

Bus services are serving alternative stops during this period.

Elsewhere, work is also continuing in Surrey Street until June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

Sinkholes that formed in Junction Road and near to Aylsham Road could cause problems to travel while repairs and investigation work is completed.

There are temporary traffic lights in Saint Williams Way until June 24 which could cause some delays.

Meanwhile, part of Turner Road at the junction of Waterworks Road in the city is closed at selected times until 2024 due to ongoing work.



