Ongoing roadworks in Norwich this week

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:48 AM October 3, 2021   
Here are ongoing roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week.

To ensure you have a smooth journey through Norwich this coming week, here are ongoing roadworks to look out for.  

Improvement works to Grapes Hill roundabout are still continuing.  

It includes the construction of a new pedestrian and cyclists crossing and widening of existing shared use footway on Convent Road – which will remain closed until November 30.  

Diversions are on in place. 

The construction of a new zebra crossing on Cleveland Road is also ongoing. The road will remain closed until October 11. It also affects access to Upper St Giles. 

Roadworks are ongoing in Salhouse Road, Thorpe End, to replace the gas mains. Workers are aiming to finish on November 4.  

A diversion is in place. Traffic in Blue Boar Lane, Wroxham Road and the NDR is likely to be affected. 

King Street will be closed due to roadworks between Rouen Road and Abbey Lane which are set to last until December 24.

