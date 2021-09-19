News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The roadworks you need to know about in Norwich this week

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:25 PM September 19, 2021   
Roadworks which have closed Salhouse Road meaning a long diversion to the Woodside News shop, also k

Roadworks across Norwich are likely to affect traffic this week. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A number of roadworks and closures in Norwich this week will affect some of the city's busiest areas.

Here is a round-up of planned roadworks and closures:

Disruptive works to Grapes Hill roundabout are ongoing. Convent Road remains closed, causing likely delays to the diversion via Exchange Street.

The construction of a new zebra crossing on Cleveland Road continues, with the road still closed.

Surrey Street also remains closed until November, with buses affected and delayed by the diversion route in the city.

Improvements on King Street, to widen footways and create a more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly area continue. Parking bays will be suspended and diversions are in place. The first phase of the project is not expected to end until November 1. 

South Park Avenue remains closed until the end of September. Until then a diversion is in place via Colman Road, North Park Avenue and Bluebell Road.

Five miles of the A47 between Acle and Blofield is being resurfaced in work that is estimated to last until October 5. The roadworks will happen between 8pm and 6am on weekdays only.

The roadworks by Cadent Gas in Holt Road, near Norwich Airport, will continue until September 24. They are using two-way signals.

Multiple roads will continue to be affected by CityFibre works during the week, including Aylsham Road, Woodcock Road and Weston Road. They are using two-way signals.

George Hill, in Old Catton, is set for roadworks by Norwich County Council on September 20 and 21. Multi-way signals will be used to control the flow of traffic.

The council are also starting works on Earlham Green Lane on September 20 and will be using stop and go boards to control traffic. The works will finish on Septemeber 22.

