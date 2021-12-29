Five roadworks to be aware of in Norwich in the coming days

Look out for a number of roadworks in Norwich around the new year period. - Credit: Archant

Avoid having your festive cheer dampened by checking our list of the roadworks causing delays on Norwich's roads.

Surrey Street

Delays are likely on Surrey Street as work continues to build a cycle lane and loading bay along with other infrastructure.

There are also parking restrictions on All Saints Green as a result of the works which will continue until June 30, 2022.

Trafalgar Street

This road will be closed until January 4 due to emergency gas works being carried out by Cadent.

A diversion is in place around Hall Road with delays likely.

A11

The A11 between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Wymondham will be closed between 8pm and 6am, everyday apart from Saturday.

Works will continue until February 11, with a diversion in place around the A140 Ipswich Road.

Delays are likely.

St Stephen's Street

In the new year St Stephen's Street will be closed between January 8 and 10 as work begins to complete new bus and pedestrian facilities.

While work is ongoing a diversion will be in place via Surrey Street.

King Street

Another set of roadworks which will begin are on King Street, which will start on January 4 and last until mid-April.

Works will see the road closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane, with delays expected.

A signed diversion route will be in place.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

