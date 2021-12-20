News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ongoing roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:22 AM December 20, 2021
Ongoing roadworks in Norfolk which could affect your journey.

There are a number of roadworks continuing across the city this week. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Here are the roadworks in Norwich which could cause delays to your journey this week.

Roadworks on the Sprowston Road roundabout which have seen cars backing up to the B1150 roundabout are continuing this week.

These works are expected to continue until December 22 as Cadent carries out emergency repairs. 

Work by CityFibre means that two-way temporary traffic lights will remain in place in Reepham Road until January 5, 2022.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place in North Walsham Road until December 22.

Also continuing are roadworks which have closed part of King Street in Norwich and these are due to finish on December 24.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

