Six weeks of roadworks planned for the NDR

Engineering work will take place on the NDR at Wroxham Road roundabout and Salhouse Road roundabout for six weeks - Credit: Google/PA

Drivers could face disruption later this month as maintenance work begins at two roundabouts on the NDR.

Engineers will be carrying out work at the Wroxham Road roundabout and Salhouse Road roundabout over six weeks, starting on Monday, October 31.

The project will see signs and kerbs repaired and replaced alongside drainage and landscaping works and refreshed road markings.

Anglian Water will also carry out work during this time to minimise disruption.

Most of the work will be carried out at off-peak times and the NDR, known as the Broadland Northway, and the A1151 Wroxham Road will remain open at all times but traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Salhouse Road will be closed for part of the works and diversions will be in place.

It will be closed from Monday, November 21, for one week on the city side of the NDR roundabout, which will restrict access from the NDR to Rackheath.

The work is expected to cost £60,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council contractors.