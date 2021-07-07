Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction

Published: 8:47 AM July 7, 2021

The Boundary Junction on Norwich's ring road will see 10 weeks of disruption starting later this month due to roadworks. - Credit: Google

Roadworks are set to get under way at a busy Norwich junction this month which will cause 10 weeks of disruption for drivers on the city's ring road.

The existing traffic lights at the Boundary Junction, where the ring road meets Aylsham Road, Cromer Road and Reepham Road, are set to be replaced.

Norfolk County Council said the lights system at the junction "has reached the end of its serviceable life" and is in need of an upgrade to "ensure we continue to have reliable traffic lights".

The project will cost £260,000 and begins on Monday, July 19.

It will be carried out in stages, with the first job being to remove the old equipment and cables in need of replacement.

You may also want to watch:

New underground infrastructure will then be installed, before new traffic lights and cables are put in place.

Once they have been connected, the new lights will be tested and monitored over a period of several weeks to make sure they are working as intended.

Road resurfacing work has also been scheduled alongside the traffic lights work, which the council said was done to reduce disruption.

The junction will remain open to traffic throughout, with a 30mph speed limit in place.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be brought in on the ring road and also on the Aylsham Road and Cromer Road, heading north to south.

No right turns will be allowed throughout the duration of the works, which the council says is "to help keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible".

Fully signed diversion routes will be in place.

Access to homes and businesses within the works will be maintained at all times, with signs in place to say firms are open as usual.

The work is expected to take 10 weeks to complete, although this could be extended if the weather intervenes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.