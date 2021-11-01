Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Drivers may face delays across Norwich this week due to new and ongoing roadworks. - Credit: Archant

With lots of roadworks continuing and starting around the city this week, here's what you need to be aware of to help plan your journeys.

Pavement resurfacing works between the Thunder Lane and Weston Weed Close junctions on Hillcrest Road, Thorpe St Andrew are set to begin on November 1, lasting for seven weeks.

The resurfacing works on Holt and Cromer Road, which began on Monday, October 25, will enter the second week of its expected six week duration. Multiple junctions along each road are closed due to the roadworks.

Grapes Hill improvements will also continue, with a diversion via Mile End Road in place. These works are also planned to end in November.

Elsewhere in the city, work on Riverside Road will continue as part of the transforming cities project, with First announcing diversions on its Red Line. Work is set to end on November 26.

In Easton, Bawburgh Road will remain closed as work to build a new access road continues. The work is expected to end on December 3.

Resurfacing work on a section of the Marriott's Way footpath in Drayton and Taverham will affect two roads in the area.

One lane on Fakenham Road and Taverham Road will be suspended, with two-way traffic lights and a 20mph speed limit put in place to control traffic.

The works by National Highways on the A11 continue, with closures from Thickthorn Roundabout to Wymondham from 8pm to 6am.

These are planned to finish in December and there is a diversion in place via the B1172.