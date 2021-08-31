Published: 3:18 PM August 31, 2021

Roadworks and road closures are expected throughout the city this week

There will be a number of roadworks and closures in and around Norwich this week, affecting some of the city's busiest roads.

Here is a round-up of planned roadworks and closures.

Cleveland Road

Work to put a zebra crossing in Cleveland Road begins today (August 31). There will be no left-turn out of Bethel Street into Cleveland Road to access Grapes Hill roundabout. Cleveland Road will be one-way only Eastbound, heading away from the roundabout. The roadworks will affect surrounding routes and diversions are in place.

Surrey Street

Surrey street will be closed for 11 weeks from today, allowing for significant work on pavements between the bus station and St Stephen's Street. Bus routes are affected. First Bus Charcoal line services will operate from Stand N in the bus station.

Carrow Road river bridge

Carrow Bridge will be closed over two evenings this week for essential maintenance work. The road will be closed from 7pm on Friday, September 3 to 7am on Saturday, September 4, and from 7pm on Saturday, September 4 to 7am on Sunday, September 5. A diversion route will be in place for drivers and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Wodehouse Street

Wodehouse Street will be closed for residents to enjoy a summer street party this weekend. The temporary road closure will be between 12pm to 6pm on Saturday, September 4.

Sundown Festival

Sundown festival is taking place at the Norfolk Showground this weekend, which will likely see thousands of revellers attend the event. Road closures are planned during the festival between Dereham Road and the Dunham Road junction. The road closures will last from 8pm on Saturday, September 4 until 1am on Monday, September 6.

King Street

Cycling and walking improvements are continuing on King Street, which will widen footways and create more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly improvements. Parking bays will be suspended and diversions are in place. The first phase of the project is not expected to end until November 1.







