News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Roadworks and closures planned for Norwich this week

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:18 PM August 31, 2021   
Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Sta

Roadworks and road closures are expected throughout the city this week - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

There will be a number of roadworks and closures in and around Norwich this week, affecting some of the city's busiest roads. 

Here is a round-up of planned roadworks and closures. 

Cleveland Road

Work to put a zebra crossing in Cleveland Road begins today (August 31). There will be no left-turn out of Bethel Street into Cleveland Road to access Grapes Hill roundabout. Cleveland Road will be one-way only Eastbound, heading away from the roundabout. The roadworks will affect surrounding routes and diversions are in place.

Surrey Street

You may also want to watch:

Surrey street will be closed for 11 weeks from today, allowing for significant work on pavements between the bus station and St Stephen's Street. Bus routes are affected. First Bus Charcoal line services will operate from Stand N in the bus station.  

Carrow Road river bridge

Most Read

  1. 1 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign
  2. 2 'Incredible' - Comedian Sarah Millican's praise for city burger brand
  3. 3 City road closed for week-long resurfacing work
  1. 4 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs
  2. 5 Road closures as weeks of Norwich roadworks begin today
  3. 6 E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?
  4. 7 13 vacancies - City chef lays bare impact of recruitment crisis
  5. 8 'He got his just deserts' - Hotelier's relief as dine and dash conman jailed
  6. 9 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
  7. 10 4am starts and paper rounds - how shopkeeper earned a nod from the Queen

Carrow Bridge will be closed over two evenings this week for essential maintenance work. The road will be closed from 7pm on Friday, September 3 to 7am on Saturday, September 4, and from 7pm on Saturday, September 4 to 7am on Sunday, September 5. A diversion route will be in place for drivers and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. 

Wodehouse Street

Wodehouse Street will be closed for residents to enjoy a summer street party this weekend. The temporary road closure will be between 12pm to 6pm on Saturday, September 4. 

Sundown Festival

Sundown festival is taking place at the Norfolk Showground this weekend, which will likely see thousands of revellers attend the event. Road closures are planned during the festival between Dereham Road and the Dunham Road junction. The road closures will last from 8pm on Saturday, September 4 until 1am on Monday, September 6. 

King Street

Cycling and walking improvements are continuing on King Street, which will widen footways and create more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly improvements. Parking bays will be suspended and diversions are in place. The first phase of the project is not expected to end until November 1. 



Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Grapes Hill roundabout, Norwich. Roadworks will begin on Monday.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For:

Norfolk County Council

Road closures as weeks of new Norwich roadworks start

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Surrey Street in Norwich

City road to close as first stage of £6.1m street revamp begins

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A plane lands at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshsire, carrying British nationals and Afghans from Kabal i

'Astounding' - Norfolk offers Afghan refugee help every five minutes

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Richard Chisnell is the owner Sherbet Lemon cocktail bar on Prince of Wales Road.

London underground-themed club to open in basement of city cocktail bar

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon