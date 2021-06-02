Roadworks begin where NDR meets A140 near Norwich
- Credit: Google Maps
Drivers can expect disruptions as part of the A140 near to Norwich Airport has been closed due to roadworks.
While work is taking place to build new site entrance to Norwich City Football Club's The Nest community hub, part of the A140 Holt Road will be closed where it meets the NDR junction.
The work started on Tuesday June 1 and is expected to last until June 29.
Visitors will not be able to access The Nest in a A140 south-bound approach.
Diversions have been put in place which will take them along the NDR, North Walsham Road (B1150), Mile Cross Lane and then northbound up Cromer/Holt Road.
You may also want to watch:
Access to The Nest on the northbound approach (from the city/airport) is unaffected.
Those wishing to travel back into the city will also need to follow the diversion, as the route is one-way.
Most Read
- 1 Family of Mason, 3, launch fundraiser after Disneyland trip hopes dashed
- 2 Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers
- 3 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
- 4 Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich
- 5 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
- 6 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 7 Former pub and Indian restaurant bought by Sprowston town council
- 8 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
- 9 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
- 10 Award-winning riverside Norwich home up for sale for £775,000