Roadworks begin where NDR meets A140 near Norwich

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:14 PM June 2, 2021   
Drivers can expect disruptions as part of the A140 near to Norwich airport has been closed due to road works.

Drivers can expect disruptions as part of the A140 near to Norwich Airport has been closed due to roadworks. 

While work is taking place to build new site entrance to Norwich City Football Club's The Nest community hub, part of the A140 Holt Road will be closed where it meets the NDR junction.

The work started on Tuesday June 1 and is expected to last until June 29. 

Visitors to The Nest may have their journeys affected due to Norfolk County Council roadworks on the A140.

Visitors will not be able to access The Nest in a A140 south-bound approach. 

Diversions have been put in place which will take them along the NDR,  North Walsham Road (B1150), Mile Cross Lane and then northbound up Cromer/Holt Road. 

Access to The Nest on the northbound approach (from the city/airport) is unaffected.   

Those wishing to travel back into the city will also need to follow the diversion, as the route is one-way. 

