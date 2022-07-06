Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Busy city road near train station to be closed this weekend

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:42 AM July 6, 2022
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Road closures near Norwich train station are in place this weekend - Credit: Archant

A busy city road will be closed this weekend as part of ongoing works around Norwich Railway Station.

Road closures will be in place from 6am on Saturday, July 9, from the entrance to the station on Riverside Road through to the junction with Prince of Wales Road and Thorpe Road.

The road closures will be in place until midnight on Monday, July 11.

The resurfacing works will mean the road will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend.

A diversion route will be in place but access to properties will be maintained.

Drivers have faced diversions, congestion and delays to travel since roadworks started in the Riverside area of the city in January.

The £2.5m scheme will create a new transport hub close to Norwich Railway Station - promising to improve bus journey times and facilities for walking and cycling.

The overall project is expected to be completed on Friday, July 29.

