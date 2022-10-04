Further road closures planned as work continues on new school near Norwich

More road closures are planned on the outskirts of Norwich as part of construction work for a new school in Easton - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Drivers are to face more road closures on the outskirts of the city as work progresses to construct a new school.

Hall Road and Bawburgh Road in Easton will be closed over several days in October and November so a new sewer system can be installed.

The work, costing £176,000, is being carried out as part of a project to build a new school for youngsters with special educational needs.

The project also includes the construction of a new access road as part of the essential works being carried out before the school opens in early January 2023.

Hall Road will be closed between its junction with Bawburgh Road and Keepers Cottage between October 24 and October 28.

Bawburgh Road will also be closed at its junction with Hall Road between October 24 and November 11.

Manually controlled traffic lights will be in place the rest of the time to keep disruption to the minimum, council bosses say.

A signed diversion route will be in place during this time and will take users around the works.