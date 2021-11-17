Road closures and noise into the evening planned for busy city roads

The Fakenham Road/NDR roundabout will see lane closures later this month as survey works are carried out - Credit: Archant

Road closures on the NDR and other busy Norwich roads will cause disruption to travel and noise into the evening later this month.

Survey works on Norwich's western road network will mean several busy roads will see closures in November and December.

The works are being conducted to determine ground conditions beneath the roads by drilling into the highway as part of Norfolk County Council's Norwich Western Link project.

Between Monday, November 29 and Wednesday, December 1, the outer lane on the Fakenham Road/NDR roundabout will be closed between 9am and 4pm. Traffic will be directed to use the other lane of the roundabout instead.

From Wednesday, December 1 to Friday, December 3, a short section of one lane of Fakenham Road near the NDR roundabout will be closed between 9am and 4pm each day.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place and delays are likely.

Further survey works in Ringland Lane, Weston Road, Breck Road and The Broadway are also planned and will start on Monday, November 29.

Ringland Lane will be closed on Monday, November 29.

The following day will see Weston Road closed and then Breck Road will be closed on Wednesday, December 1, before lastly The Broadway will be closed on Thursday, December 2.

The road closures will be in place from 8am and are set to continue all day and into the evening, finishing no later than 11.59pm.

The noisiest parts of the works will be completed by no later than 8pm to minimise the chance of disturbance.

Access to properties will be maintained and signed diversion routes will be in place throughout the road closures.

The survey works are being carried out by contractors on behalf of Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust and other local environmentalists spoke last month about concerns that the planned survey works could damage nearby natural habitats.

Nearby woodland habitats are home to the largest barbastelle bat colony in the UK, and there are fears that the geotechnical drilling could disrupt the woodland habitats that they live in.



