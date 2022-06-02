Road closures in Norwich over the jubilee weekend

Street parties are being held across the nation to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ian Burt

As celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee get under way today, Thursday, June 2, people up and down the country are gathering to celebrate.

Here are 10 road closures in and around Norwich over the jubilee weekend to be aware of.

Thursday, June 2

Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew

Kicking off the celebrations is Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, as it holds its party on Thursday, June 2, from 1pm-8pm.

A 2.7km diversion down Yarmouth Road before joining Pound Lane and joining the Ring Road is in place.





Friday, June 3

Links Avenue, Hellesdon

In Hellesdon, Links Avenue will be closed on Friday, June 3, from 12pm.

The diversion urges drivers to head north east in Links Avenue towards Westgate.

Carnoustie, Norwich

Celebrations will begin in Carnoustie, Norwich, from 12pm-6pm on Friday, June 3.

No diversion will be required.

Saturday, June 4

Back Street, Horsham St Faith

Back Street, Horsham St Faith - Credit: Google Maps

In Horsham St Faith just outside of Norwich, the road will be closed from 11am on Saturday, June 4, in order for a street party to take place.

A two-minute diversion is in place which encourages drivers to head south in West Lane towards New Holme Lane before turning left in Blind Lane and onto Back Street.

White Horse Lane, Trowse

On Saturday, June 4, White Horse Lane will be closed while celebrations get under way.

A 3.9km diversion route is in place which urges drivers to head southwest in White Horse Lane towards Pepperpot Drive before turning right into Stoke Road.

Drivers should then take the second exit at the roundabout on to Long John Hill before turning right into Barrett Road. Traffic should then continue straight in Martineau Lane, before taking the fourth exit into Bracondale and continuing in The Street before turning right back onto White Horse Lane.





Sunday, June 5

Russell Avenue, Sprowston

On Sunday, June 5, Russell Avenue will be closed in order for celebrations to take place.

A short diversion route is also in place.

Beechwood Drive, Thorpe St Andrew

Beechwood Drive, Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Google Maps

Celebrations will be taking place in Beechwood Drive on Sunday, June 5, from 11am-6pm.

A two minute diversion from Belmore Road to South Hill Road will be in operation.

Eastern Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew

Eastern Avenue will also be closed to traffic while a street party takes place to honour the Queen from 2pm-7pm on Sunday, June 5.

A short diversion is in place.

Wood Street, Norwich

Wood Street, Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

Wood Street in the city will be closed as the neighbourhood gets together to celebrate on Sunday, June 5, from 12pm-9pm.

No diversion will be required.

Helena Road, Norwich

On Sunday, June 5, Helena Road will be closed to traffic as part of the jubilee celebrations.

A short diversion along Connaught Road has been advised.