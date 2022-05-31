Roads to close in city suburb for resurfacing works

Road closures will also be required on Pilling Road and Margetson Avenue at the junctions with St Williams Way. - Credit: Google Maps

Streets in Thorpe St Andrew are set to close due to road resurfacing works.

This is for the final phase of improvement works - costing £330,000 - that are currently under way on the A1042, St Williams Way.

Carriageway resurfacing will take place west of the Thor Loke junction to west of Margetson Avenue between Tuesday, June 7 and Friday, June 17.

St Williams Way will remain open throughout this period operating under two-way lights as it does currently.

The position of the two-way lights will move as the surfacing works progress.

Road closures will also be required on Pilling Road and Margetson Avenue at the junctions with St Williams Way.

Access from Gordon Avenue will remain unaffected and Aerodrome Road will remain closed at its junction with St Williams Way.

A signed diversion route will be in place for the roads requiring a closure.

The bus stop on Pilling Road for the First bus service 24 will be temporarily suspended during this closure and the buses will be diverted via Thor Loke.

While the surfacing is being undertaken outside residential properties, access may be restricted for a short period of time.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and ask residents to liaise with the team on-site or call the number below should you have any questions about access.

“We will do our utmost to minimise disruption over this weekend and throughout the completion of this final phase of the project and thank the public for their patience while these improvements are carried out.”

The resurfacing works at the Williams Loke junction are due to be carried out on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

Williams Loke will remain accessible throughout but some short delays to get in or out may be experienced.

It is being carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.