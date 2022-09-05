Closure in place on busy city road due to gas leak

A road closure is in place on Unthank Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Delays are expected along a busy city road for the next couple of days due to a gas leak.

Repair works started this morning (September 5) on Gloucester Street, which has led to Unthank Road being closed in both directions at the junction.

Cadent Gas is carrying out the emergency works, which are expected to take until the afternoon of Wednesday (September 7) to complete, and diversions are in place.

The 25 First Bus route has been diverted via Newmarket Road and Mile End Road to resume its usual route at the junction with Unthank Road.