Road closed on outskirts of Norwich after crash

Updated

The location of the crash in Hethersett this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A road on the outskirts of Norwich was closed following a crash this morning (November 2).

Police officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the B1172 Norwich Road in Hethersett at the junction with Churchfields at around 8am.

While no injuries have been reported, the road was closed due to the damage and location of the vehicles.

The cars involved were a VW and a Fiat 500.

The road has now reopened and the diverted route 6 Konectbus service has returned to its normal route.



