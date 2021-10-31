Seven weeks of resurfacing works planned in Thorpe St Andrew
Resurfacing works costing £140,000 are to begin next week in Thorpe St Andrew.
Essential pavement resurfacing work will be carried out in Hillcrest Road, between the junction with Thunder Lane to the Weston Wood Close junction.
The work will start on Monday November 1 and will take seven weeks to complete.
Temporary road closures will be in place but pedestrian access will be maintained throughout, with alternative pedestrian routes provided as needed.
Vehicle access to driveways may be temporarily suspended while the work is taking place in front of individual properties.
Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department will be carrying out the work, alongside contractors.
The county council has asked that people let them know in advance of any specific access requirements they may have while the work is being completed.
You can do so by contacting Harry Parkinson, project technician, at harry.parkinson@norfolk.gov.uk