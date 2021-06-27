News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Replacement buses to run as rail maintenance work carried out

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:11 AM June 27, 2021   
Bus replacement services will be in place for some train routes this weekend.

Replacement buses will be operating for the whole of Sunday for some rail services in and out of Norwich. 

Greater Anglia has said buses will be used for services between Norwich and Wymondham, as well as between Norwich and Ipswich. 

This is due to track renewal and bridge timber renewal work. 

There was disruption for services to Norwich on Saturday afternoon after a person was hit by a train near Shenfield on the Greater Anglia line. 

